Google adds Search Console dashboard tracking social engagement and visibility
Technology
Google just rolled out a handy new Search Console feature that shows how much traffic your social accounts, like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter/X, get from Google Search.
Now you can actually see how search is boosting your socials, thanks to a dedicated dashboard for tracking engagement and visibility.
Three Search Console tools require verification
You'll find three main tools: the Performance report (shows clicks and impressions for your posts), the Insights report (breaks down traffic trends and top posts), and a new Achievements section that highlights milestones like hitting fresh click records in the last 28 days.
Just verify your account to get started!