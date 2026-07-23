Google adds 'Selfie for sign-in' to recover locked accounts
Technology
Locked out of your Google account and can't use your usual devices?
Now you can just take a quick selfie video to prove it's really you.
Google's "Selfie for sign-in" is a new option alongside passkeys and recovery contacts, making it simpler to get back in when things go wrong.
Record short selfie video for recovery
Setting up is pretty straightforward: Record a short video of yourself from different angles, which Google stores securely.
If you ever need to recover your account, submit a fresh video. Google will compare the two to confirm your identity.
The whole process uses liveness detection (so no fooling it with photos or deepfakes), videos are encrypted, and you can delete them any time.
You can check if you're eligible at g.co/signin-selfie.