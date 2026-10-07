Google adds selfie video option for encrypted account recovery
Technology
Google is introducing a new way to get back into your account: uploading a selfie video.
The idea is to make account recovery smoother and more secure, with Google assuring that your videos are encrypted and safely stored.
Experts warn of Google deepfake risks
Some experts worry this could open the door for deepfake scams, so Google built-in extra checks, like asking for real-time movements and comparing your video with another photo.
You can delete your selfie video any time, and Google's policy lets you opt out of extra data sharing.
As biometric security gets more common, it's good to know what's happening with your data.