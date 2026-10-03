Google adds skills to Chrome's Gemini to save AI prompts
Technology
Google just dropped a new feature on Chrome called "Skills," making it way easier to save and reuse your go-to AI prompts.
Built into the Gemini AI chat, Skills lets you quickly pull up, edit, or create prompts for whatever task you need, so you don't have to start from scratch every time.
Skills offers Chrome sidebar tools
With Skills, you can get help comparing products across tabs, pulling key info from long docs, or even calculating recipe macros, all straight from the sidebar.
There are also tools for finding gifts within your budget and checking food ingredients online.
For now, Skills is only available on Chrome desktops in US English, but Google says more users will get access soon.