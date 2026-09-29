Google adds support for 70+ languages in Gemini Notebook videos
Technology
Google's Gemini Notebook just got way more global: its Short Video Overviews feature now supports over 70 new languages, plus English versions for Australia, the United Kingdom, and India.
Now, you can turn your notes into quick, vertical videos in your own language on both the web and mobile.
The update rolls out to Ultra and Pro plan users within a week.
Gemini Notebook makes 60 seconds summaries
Short Video Overviews make bite-sized (about 60 seconds) videos that sum up your notes' main points.
If you hit your usage limit, you can defer video or slide creation and get notified when they're ready.
As Gemini Notebook Software Engineer Michael Chen puts it, this update is all about making learning easier with clear storytelling and fun animations, so even tricky topics feel simple.