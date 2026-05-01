Google adds SynthID to Search and Chrome to detect deepfakes
Technology
Google is rolling out SynthID, its AI detection tool, to Search and Chrome. Now, you can quickly check if images, videos, or audio you see online are made by AI.
Features like "Lens," "AI Mode," and "Circle to Search" scan metadata for authenticity, so spotting deepfakes just got a lot easier.
SynthID hits 50 million uses
SynthID has already been used 50 million times worldwide and will soon be available on Chrome.
Google is teaming up with big names like NVIDIA and OpenAI, expanding the tool's reach to Pixel devices and platforms like Instagram.
Expect new authenticity labels on Pixel photos and videos on Instagram, making it simpler for creators (and everyone else) to know what's real.