Google adds YouTube Music, Canva, and Instacart to AI mode
Google just made its AI Mode way more useful by adding YouTube Music, Canva, and Instacart.
Now you can ask the AI to build playlists on YouTube Music, grab design templates for your projects on Canva, or put together grocery lists with Instacart.
It's all about making everyday tasks a little easier and more personal.
Turn on integrations in AI mode
When you use AI Mode, you'll see status messages like "Asking YouTube Music" before getting song options to play or save.
For Canva, the AI suggests templates for things like flyers right inside your chat.
With Instacart, just tell the AI what you need and it'll help fill your shopping cart.
These features are rolling out in the US this week. Just head to settings in AI Mode to turn them on.
And heads up: Google says even more app integrations are coming soon!