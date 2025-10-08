Google AI can now help you shop clothes online
Google just launched its AI Try-On feature in Canada, making online clothes shopping a lot more personal.
Now, you can see how outfits from tons of brands actually look on you—just by using your own photo—right from Google Search, Shopping, or Images.
How to use the feature
Tap the "Try it on" icon on supported clothing items, upload a full-body pic, and Google's AI will show you a realistic preview of how the clothes fit your shape.
The tech even mimics how fabric drapes and folds, so you get a pretty accurate idea before you buy.
The tech goes beyond old-school virtual try-ons
Powered by Google's own AI and massive product data, this feature goes beyond old-school virtual try-ons that use generic models.
It's part of Google's bigger push to make online shopping smarter and easier—including new price alerts to help you shop with more confidence.