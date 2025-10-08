NITI Aayog's new plan to upskill India's informal workers

Why this matters

Informal workers make up almost half of India's GDP but often miss out on formal protections and opportunities.

NITI Aayog wants government, industry, and communities to team up for real change.

Leaders call it a "moral imperative," especially since incomes for these workers could stay stuck at $6,000 by 2047—far below what's needed for India to reach high-income status.

This initiative aims to close that gap by giving farmers, artisans, and healthcare aides the digital skills they need for the future.