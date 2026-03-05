Google AI can now turn your notes into animated videos
Google just dropped a cool upgrade for NotebookLM: Cinematic Video Overviews.
Now, you can upload your notes or research papers and get a fully animated video explainer—way beyond basic narrated slides.
The feature combines Gemini 3 for storytelling, Nano Banana Pro for visuals, and Veo 3 for smooth animation.
How to create a video overview of your document
Just upload your files (like PDFs or meeting notes), tell NotebookLM what you want—say, "Make this easy for non-techies"—and it builds a video with fluid animations and rich visuals that match your content.
Plus, the video is grounded in your uploaded documents so you can double-check facts against the originals.
Availability and competition
Right now, Cinematic Video Overviews is available in English for Google AI Ultra subscribers aged 18+ on web and mobile.
This puts Google right up there with other AI video tools—and gives students and teams a fresh way to share ideas without spending hours editing.