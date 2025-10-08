Google expands AI Mode in India with Search Live feature 

Google is taking a major step to improve its search services in India. The tech giant has announced two big updates: the expansion of its AI Mode to seven more Indian languages and the launch of a new feature called Search Live. The updates are aimed at making information retrieval more conversational, easier, and accessible than ever before for Indian users.

Feature expansion Expanding AI mode to more Indian languages AI Mode, Google's most advanced AI-powered search tool, has already gained a lot of traction in India. Since its launch in English and Hindi, users have been exploring complex topics with nearly three times longer queries than traditional searches. Now, the company is expanding this feature to Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Advanced technology AI mode powered by Google's Gemini model Unlike basic translation tools, AI Mode leverages Google's proprietary Gemini model for Search. This advanced technology understands the nuances of regional languages and provides genuinely useful results. The rollout of these new languages will start over the next week, giving millions more Indians the power to ask complex questions in their preferred language.

Feature introduction Introducing Search Live in AI mode Along with the AI Mode expansion, Google is also launching Search Live in AI Mode for English and Hindi users in India. The feature lets users interact with Google using voice and camera, creating a conversational search experience. For instance, if someone wants to make iced matcha at home, they can show their ingredients to Google and ask for guidance on the best way to combine them.