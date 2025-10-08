ASUS ROG Ally, Ally X pre-orders live in India

Both models run on AMD Ryzen Z2-series chips and a custom Windows 11 . The Ally packs 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, while the beefier Ally X offers 24GB RAM and 1TB storage. Expect a sharp 7-inch 120Hz Full HD display, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, Wi-Fi 6E, multiple USB-C ports, Bluetooth 5.4, and dual-fan cooling. The Ally X is a bit heavier, thanks to its bigger battery.

What about prices and offers?

The ROG Xbox Ally starts at ₹69,990, and the Ally X at ₹1,14,990.

Pre-ordering gets you a year of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and a cool sling bag.

If you're into gaming on the go and want Xbox titles anywhere, this could be worth checking out.