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Google's ex-AI models head joins Meta
Gurumurthy announced his departure from Google in May

Google's ex-AI models head joins Meta

By Mudit Dube
Jul 10, 2026
10:31 am
What's the story

Madhu Gurumurthy, Google's former head of product for AI models, has officially joined Meta﻿. The move comes nearly two months after he announced his departure from Google on X, where he had initially kept his next destination under wraps. Announcing his move to Meta, Gurumurthy stated he will be building AI products. He noted that while software engineering has been transformed by AI agents, other complex fields lag behind.

Departure details

What he said about his Google tenure

Gurumurthy announced his departure from Google in May, saying he had the privilege of building two businesses from scratch: one in Search & Ads and another with Gemini. He described Gemini as "the hardest and most rewarding work of my career." In his latest post on X, Gurumurthy said that "most people haven't yet felt the full power of AI agents"and Meta "is well positioned to change that."

Twitter Post

Take a look at Gurumurthy's post

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