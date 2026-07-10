Google's ex-AI models head joins Meta

Departure details

What he said about his Google tenure

Gurumurthy announced his departure from Google in May, saying he had the privilege of building two businesses from scratch: one in Search & Ads and another with Gemini. He described Gemini as "the hardest and most rewarding work of my career." In his latest post on X, Gurumurthy said that "most people haven't yet felt the full power of AI agents"and Meta "is well positioned to change that."