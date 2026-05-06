Google's AI search now shows you answers from Reddit

Google is enhancing its AI Search capabilities to help users find information from trusted sources more easily. The latest update brings "a preview of perspectives" from firsthand sources like social media, Reddit , and other forums. This effectively connects your search queries with online discussions on similar topics. The move comes as people increasingly seek advice from others when searching for information online.

User engagement New AI response links to include creator details By integrating these features into its AI Search tools, Google hopes to get more users to try them out instead of manually sifting through traditional web results in Google Search. The company is also adding more context to these new AI response links, such as the creator's name, handle or community name. This will make it easier for users to quickly identify these conversational sources.

Expert advice 'Expert advice' in AI-powered search results These firsthand sources are displayed as "Expert Advice" in AI-powered Search results. They can direct users to specific, niche forums and subreddits they might want to check out. For instance, if you're looking for tips on photographing the northern lights, you could get quotes from a photography forum recommending exposure time with clickable links leading directly to the full conversation.

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Additional context Links to relevant websites added next to relevant text Along with expert advice, Google is also adding more links to relevant websites next to the relevant text in AI responses. These are meant to be related to your query but not necessarily what you're looking for. For example, when searching for information about cycling routes, users may be directed toward some blogs about touring guides and training suggestions.

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