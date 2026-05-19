Google AI Studio now lets you create apps in minutes

Google has announced a major update to its web-based AI Studio, giving users the ability to create native Android apps in just a few minutes. The tech giant says this new feature could be useful for everyone, from experienced developers wanting to quickly prototype an app, to first-time creators. The announcement comes as part of Google's annual developer conference, Google I/O.

Market impact Competing with other AI-powered development tools The new capabilities of Google AI Studio allow users to create Android apps using the Kotlin programming language and Google's Jetpack Compose toolkit. The apps can integrate hardware sensors like GPS, Bluetooth, and NFC. This move puts Google in direct competition with other AI-powered development tools such as Cursor, Replit, Lovable, Claude Code among others.

User accessibility A new way to discover apps By providing web-based tools to create Android apps, Google is making Android development accessible to non-technical creators. The company envisions a future where users can discover apps through their own social networks, not just the Play Store. This would expand discovery opportunities for developers and potentially create a more personalized app ecosystem.

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Tool functionalities Personal use only for now The apps created with Google AI Studio are for personal use only, with plans to allow publishing for family and friends in the future. The company sees this technology as a way to create personal utilities, simple social apps, hardware-enabled experiences or AI-powered experiences. For those wanting to take their project further, AI Studio can automatically create the app record, package the bundle, and upload it to an internal testing track in Google Play Console for developers.

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