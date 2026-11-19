Google AI Ultra adds YouTube Premium Family starting November 19
Google's AI Ultra subscription just got a big upgrade: starting November 19, 2026, it will include YouTube Premium Family at no extra cost.
If you are on the AI Ultra 5x ($99.99 a month) or 20x ($199.99 a month) plans, you will have YouTube Premium Family included at no extra cost.
Ultra plans include 20TB and 30TB
With YouTube Premium Family ($26.99/month), you can add up to five family members in your household for ad-free videos, background play, and offline access across YouTube and YouTube Music.
Plus, these plans come with massive storage: 20TB on Ultra 5x and a huge 30TB on Ultra 20x.
It is all part of Google's move to make premium perks more appealing if you are sharing or need lots of space.