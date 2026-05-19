Google allows database engineers AI coding for PostgreSQL, maintaining accountability
Google now allows its database engineers to use AI-powered coding tools for open-source work, including PostgreSQL.
But as Sailesh Krishnamurthy, vice president of databases at Google Cloud, said, "Whether you have a piece of code that is completely drafted by AI, or not even part of what you're pasting into your development environment, the accountability remains on behalf of the person who's done it,"
This move aims to boost productivity with AI while keeping code quality and accountability front and center.
PostgreSQL open-source setup eases AI experimentation
PostgreSQL's open-source setup means AI tools can easily learn from its public code and suggest helpful edits.
Plus, its flexible design lets engineers make changes without messing up the core system, so experimenting with AI-generated code is less risky and more efficient.