Google allows database engineers AI coding for PostgreSQL, maintaining accountability Technology May 19, 2026

Google now allows its database engineers to use AI-powered coding tools for open-source work, including PostgreSQL.

But as Sailesh Krishnamurthy, vice president of databases at Google Cloud, said, "Whether you have a piece of code that is completely drafted by AI, or not even part of what you're pasting into your development environment, the accountability remains on behalf of the person who's done it,"

This move aims to boost productivity with AI while keeping code quality and accountability front and center.