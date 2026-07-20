Google and Apple warn EU Digital Markets Act risks security

Starting August 2027 with Android 18, third-party assistants will get access to features like voice commands and cross-app tasks, stuff that was once exclusive to Google's Gemini AI.

By August 2028, Android 19 will let you use multiple assistants with different wake words.

Google also has to complete the pricing offer and communicate it to eligible providers by January 2027, with privacy safeguards built in; Apple is worried that providing competing assistants with access to private information under the DMA could expose sensitive information.