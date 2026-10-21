Google and Glance will make Glance default on Android TVs

Glance is joining forces with Google to make its platform the default on Android TVs in the US India, and Japan.

Soon, when your TV is idle, it will become an interactive space where you can browse and shop for things like fashion, travel, or wellness products, right from your screen.

As InMobi and Glance CEO and Founder Naveen Tewari put it, this move blends Google's reach with Glance's AI shopping tools for a more immersive experience.