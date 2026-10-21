Google and Glance will make Glance default on Android TVs
Technology
Glance is joining forces with Google to make its platform the default on Android TVs in the US India, and Japan.
Soon, when your TV is idle, it will become an interactive space where you can browse and shop for things like fashion, travel, or wellness products, right from your screen.
As InMobi and Glance CEO and Founder Naveen Tewari put it, this move blends Google's reach with Glance's AI shopping tools for a more immersive experience.
Glance expands living room shopping partnerships
This deal gives Glance a big boost worldwide.
Earlier this year, it teamed up with Samsung for smart-TV shopping in the US and already works with Apple's iOS, plus partners like Airtel and DIRECTV.
The goal? To turn millions of living rooms into easy-to-use digital storefronts that fit right into everyday life.