Google and Gucci to launch stylish smart glasses by 2027
Technology
Google is joining forces with Gucci to launch stylish smart glasses by 2027, blending top-tier tech with high-end fashion.
Likely built on Google's Android XR platform, these glasses aim to fix the design problems that have kept smart glasses from really catching on.
Google Gucci glasses features and challenges
Expect features like navigation overlays, real-time translations, and AI tools, all wrapped in Gucci's signature luxury vibe.
Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault said the company aims to launch in 2027.
The partnership could open doors for more designs and price points down the line.
Still, challenges like battery life, privacy, and everyday usability will need to be solved before these become everyone's go-to accessory.