Google and Gucci to launch stylish smart glasses by 2027

Google Gucci glasses features and challenges

Expect features like navigation overlays, real-time translations, and AI tools, all wrapped in Gucci's signature luxury vibe.

Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault said the company aims to launch in 2027.

The partnership could open doors for more designs and price points down the line.

Still, challenges like battery life, privacy, and everyday usability will need to be solved before these become everyone's go-to accessory.