Google and major tech firms launch Agentic Resource Discovery standard
Google, Microsoft, GoDaddy, Hugging Face, NVIDIA, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Databricks, Snowflake, GitHub, and Cisco have just rolled out Agentic Resource Discovery (ARD), a new open standard aiming to make it way simpler for everyone to find and use artificial intelligence (AI) tools online.
Instead of hunting across different sites, ARD is a framework for discovery services, where registries act as search engines for the agentic web.
ARD uses registries and trust metadata
ARD works kind of like a search engine for AI, with registries and trust metadata that help verify what's legit.
Big names like GitHub and Hugging Face are already using it, showing it's not just theory.
Google says the goal is to "democratize AI resource discovery" by breaking down barriers between platforms, though interestingly, OpenAI and Anthropic aren't part of this project yet.