Google and major tech firms launch Agentic Resource Discovery standard

Google, Microsoft, GoDaddy, Hugging Face, NVIDIA, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Databricks, Snowflake, GitHub, and Cisco have just rolled out Agentic Resource Discovery (ARD), a new open standard aiming to make it way simpler for everyone to find and use artificial intelligence (AI) tools online.

Instead of hunting across different sites, ARD is a framework for discovery services, where registries act as search engines for the agentic web.