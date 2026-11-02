Google and NASA build medical robot for Moon and Mars
Google and NASA are building a smart robot assistant to help astronauts stay safe on future moon and Mars missions.
Since talking to Earth can take ages in deep space, this robot will step in during medical emergencies and handle everyday health tasks, making sure the crew gets the care they need even when mission control can't respond right away.
Upgraded assistant tested for astronaut care
The tech is an upgraded version of a digital medical assistant tested last year, now designed to let astronauts diagnose and treat issues themselves, even with long communication delays.
It can also handle routine chores to free up the crew for bigger tasks.
Right now, it's still being tested, but the big goal is for these robots to eventually perform medical procedures on their own, pretty crucial for those super-long missions far from home.