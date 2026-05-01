Google and Samsung preview Gemini-powered audio glasses at I/O 2026

Voice and tap controls, Gemini features

You can control them with your voice or a tap on the frame. Gemini handles real-time translation, navigation, photography tools, hands-free calls, and connects to your favorite apps.

Launching this fall, they'll work smoothly with both Android and iOS devices.

Plus, you'll get to choose between bold Gentle Monster designs or classic Warby Parker styles: two models were shown off, hinting at more to come.