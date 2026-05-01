Google and Samsung preview Gemini-powered audio glasses at I/O 2026
Technology
At the I/O 2026 event, Google and Samsung teamed up to preview Android XR audio glasses, a fresh take on wearable tech.
These stylish glasses, designed with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, feature built-in speakers (no screens) and are run by Google's Gemini AI assistant.
Voice and tap controls, Gemini features
You can control them with your voice or a tap on the frame. Gemini handles real-time translation, navigation, photography tools, hands-free calls, and connects to your favorite apps.
Launching this fall, they'll work smoothly with both Android and iOS devices.
Plus, you'll get to choose between bold Gentle Monster designs or classic Warby Parker styles: two models were shown off, hinting at more to come.