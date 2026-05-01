Google and Xreal to launch Project Aura XR glasses 2026
Technology
Google and Xreal are teaming up to launch Project Aura, their new XR smart glasses, globally in 2026.
First shown off at last year's Google I/O, these glasses run on Android XR and will soon let developers build custom apps.
If you're into tech that blends reality with digital, this could be a big deal.
Aura offers 70-degree FOV, 3 cameras
Project Aura packs a wide 70-degree field of view, crisp high-resolution screens, and three cameras for smooth hand- and eye-tracking.
It's powered by a compute puck that doubles as a trackpad, so multitasking and using Gemini AI tools feels easy.
At the demo, Google highlighted immersive Google Maps, VR YouTube videos, a painting app, and even laptop connectivity—all on an extended reality canvas.