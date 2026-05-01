Google and Xreal to launch Project Aura XR glasses 2026 Technology May 20, 2026

Google and Xreal are teaming up to launch Project Aura, their new XR smart glasses, globally in 2026.

First shown off at last year's Google I/O, these glasses run on Android XR and will soon let developers build custom apps.

If you're into tech that blends reality with digital, this could be a big deal.