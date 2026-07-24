Google announces 1st post-launch firmware update for Fitbit Air
Technology
Google just announced the first post-launch firmware update for Fitbit Air.
The new version (253.2) is all about fixing small bugs and making things run smoother.
You can grab it easily from the Google Health app; just tap "Update" in the Today tab or check under Connections.
Fitbit Air installs in 10 minutes
The update takes about 10 minutes, and you don't even need to take off or charge your Fitbit Air while it installs.
It fixes issues with exercise data exports when using connected GPS and improves live tracking if your connection drops.
Google says future updates will help your device automatically recognize more workout types.