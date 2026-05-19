Google announces AI initiatives for India's education at London forum

Google unveils AI educator series

The big highlight is the Google AI Educator Series, a mobile-first training program for school and college teachers.

It will kick off in states like Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Ladakh, and Punjab, and will be available in six regional languages so more teachers can join in.

Plus, Google is teaming up with UNICEF for a three-year project using AI tools like Gemini and ReadAlong to boost literacy and numeracy skills across India (and other countries).