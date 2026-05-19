Google announces AI initiatives for India's education at London forum
Google just announced several AI-powered initiatives to help teachers and students in India get better with digital skills.
Announced at the Education World Forum in London, these initiatives are all about giving educators hands-on AI tools and personalized training, lining up with India's National Education Policy 2020.
Google unveils AI educator series
The big highlight is the Google AI Educator Series, a mobile-first training program for school and college teachers.
It will kick off in states like Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Ladakh, and Punjab, and will be available in six regional languages so more teachers can join in.
Plus, Google is teaming up with UNICEF for a three-year project using AI tools like Gemini and ReadAlong to boost literacy and numeracy skills across India (and other countries).