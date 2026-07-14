Google announces AI initiatives to support India's agentic AI development
Google just announced a bunch of fresh AI initiatives for India, spotlighting the country as a major player in shaping the future of agentic AI.
Preeti Lobana, Google India's country manager, shared that Google will support developers, startups, and businesses with better infrastructure and safeguards to help them use task-focused AI more easily.
Google Play and Android added ₹5.3L/cr
Turns out Google Play and Android added ₹5.3 lakh crore to India's digital economy last year, pretty huge!
Plus, Google DeepMind is rolling out an AI curriculum with NASSCOM and IISc Bangalore to help students build advanced models.
In healthcare, researchers at AIIMS Delhi are using Google's MedGemma models to develop new India-specific models for leprosy as well as sexual and reproductive health.
All these moves show how Google wants to drive real change across tech, education, and health in India.