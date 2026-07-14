Google announces AI initiatives to support India's agentic AI development

Turns out Google Play and Android added ₹5.3 lakh crore to India's digital economy last year, pretty huge!

Plus, Google DeepMind is rolling out an AI curriculum with NASSCOM and IISc Bangalore to help students build advanced models.

In healthcare, researchers at AIIMS Delhi are using Google's MedGemma models to develop new India-specific models for leprosy as well as sexual and reproductive health.

All these moves show how Google wants to drive real change across tech, education, and health in India.