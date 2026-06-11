Google announces AI-powered search expansion to more than 200 countries
Google announced it will expand its AI-powered search to more than 200 countries.
Now, when you ask something, Google gives you instant answers right in the search results: no need to click through to other websites.
It's super handy for users, but it's causing headaches for publishers who rely on people visiting their sites for ad revenue.
Policymakers urged to ensure publishers paid
With fewer clicks going to their websites, many local and smaller publishers could see their income drop, and some might even have to shut down if things don't change.
There is concern that policymakers should step in and make sure publishers get fairly paid for the content that's helping fuel these AI answers.
The goal is to find a balance between cool tech upgrades and keeping content creators afloat.