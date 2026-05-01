Google announces Android 17 at Android show with screen reactions

Pixel phones to get AI tools

Coming later this summer to Pixel phones, Screen Reactions is joined by AI-powered tools like Smart Enhance for leveling up your photos and videos, plus a sound separation tool to tweak audio layers.

Instagram on Android gets a boost too — think Ultra HDR photos, Night Sight, and smoother videos on top devices.

Adobe Premiere is also landing on Android soon for making Shorts right from your phone.

And if you care about quality without eating up storage space, there's new support for Advanced Professional Video format (APV), co-developed with Samsung.