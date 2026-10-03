Google announces Auto Browse and Skills for Chrome Enterprise workflows

On the security side, IT teams now get better visibility into how AI tools are used, helping spot any unauthorized apps that might put company data at risk.

Plus, thanks to integrations with platforms like Okta, there's extra protection against session hijacking and being able to remotely clear Chrome browsing data, such as cookies, on compromised devices if a device gets compromised.

All in all, it's about making things smoother (and safer) for everyone at work.