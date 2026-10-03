Google announces Auto Browse and Skills for Chrome Enterprise workflows
Google announced new AI features for Chrome Enterprise, making work a little less of a hassle.
With Auto Browse, you can automate repetitive browser tasks: think grabbing info from Google Docs and adding it straight to your CRM.
The new Skills feature lets you save and reuse these AI workflows, so you don't have to start from scratch every time.
Chrome Enterprise gives IT AI visibility
On the security side, IT teams now get better visibility into how AI tools are used, helping spot any unauthorized apps that might put company data at risk.
Plus, thanks to integrations with platforms like Okta, there's extra protection against session hijacking and being able to remotely clear Chrome browsing data, such as cookies, on compromised devices if a device gets compromised.
All in all, it's about making things smoother (and safer) for everyone at work.