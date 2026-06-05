Google announces Chrome sets new Speedometer and JetStream records

V8 Blink and WebAssembly improve browsing

Chrome's big leap comes from upgrades to its V8 JavaScript and Blink engines.

Google sped up everyday tasks like sorting data and comparing text by cutting out unnecessary steps, leading to a 10% jump in JetStream scores this year and a solid bump in Speedometer too.

Plus, improvements in WebAssembly and page loading mean smoother AI apps, faster font handling, and more reliable browsing overall.