Google announces Chrome sets new Speedometer and JetStream records
Technology
Google announced today that Chrome has smashed performance records on major browser benchmarks.
Tested on a MacBook Pro with an Apple M-series chip, Chrome scored 61 on Speedometer 3.1 and 469 on JetStream 3, making it officially the speed champ right now.
V8 Blink and WebAssembly improve browsing
Chrome's big leap comes from upgrades to its V8 JavaScript and Blink engines.
Google sped up everyday tasks like sorting data and comparing text by cutting out unnecessary steps, leading to a 10% jump in JetStream scores this year and a solid bump in Speedometer too.
Plus, improvements in WebAssembly and page loading mean smoother AI apps, faster font handling, and more reliable browsing overall.