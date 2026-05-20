Google announces 'Continue on' for Android 17 at I/O 2026
Technology
Google just announced "Continue On" for Android 17 at Google I/O 2026.
You'll be able to jump between your phone and tablet without losing your place, whether you're editing a doc or browsing the web.
It's all about making multitasking smoother for anyone juggling devices.
Dock shows activities between phones, tablets
When you switch devices, "Continue On" pops up your ongoing activities right in the dock, so picking up where you left off is super easy.
For now, it works between phones and tablets (think: opening a Google Docs file on your tablet, then finishing it on your phone).