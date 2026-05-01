Google announces 'Create My Widget' AI for Android widgets
Google just announced "Create My Widget," a feature that lets you build your own Android widgets simply by telling the AI what you want.
Rolling out this summer to the latest Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones, it means you can ask for things like a cycling weather dashboard or three high-protein meal prep recipes every week and a custom dashboard (no coding or complicated setup needed).
Customizable widgets pull Gmail calendar data
Widgets can be customized: resize them, drop them onto your home screen, and pull in information from apps like Gmail or Calendar.
Planning something big? You could make a widget that tracks travel bookings, restaurant reservations, and even adds a countdown (all in one spot).
Ben Greenwood from Google says the goal is to give answers that blend global info with what matters to you personally.