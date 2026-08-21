Google announces Discover chat to personalize users' Discover feed
Google announced several personalization upgrades, including a Discover chat feature arriving in the coming days, making it way easier to get the content you actually care about.
The biggest change? You'll soon be able to use a chat interface to tell Google exactly what you want to see, like "Show me long-form content and deep dives about smart home tech, but skip the product news and press releases" or "Give me cookie baking recipes and tips, but skip anything that's gluten-free or sugar-free."
Your preferences update instantly and stick around, so your feed feels more like yours.
Google adds preferred sources, audio briefings
There's also a new "Preferred Sources" button, letting you follow publishers straight from their sites.
Plus, the Google News app is adding daily audio briefings that you can tweak to fit your interests.
These features are rolling out in the coming days, giving you more control over what pops up in Discover; no more random stories cluttering your scroll.