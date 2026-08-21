Google announces Discover chat to personalize users' Discover feed

Google announced several personalization upgrades, including a Discover chat feature arriving in the coming days, making it way easier to get the content you actually care about.

The biggest change? You'll soon be able to use a chat interface to tell Google exactly what you want to see, like "Show me long-form content and deep dives about smart home tech, but skip the product news and press releases" or "Give me cookie baking recipes and tips, but skip anything that's gluten-free or sugar-free."

Your preferences update instantly and stick around, so your feed feels more like yours.