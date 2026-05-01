Google announces Gemini 3.1, new Chrome for Android toolbar button

Gemini adds Nano Banana Auto Browse

Gemini isn't just about reading: it works with Gmail, Calendar, and Keep to save recipes or create events straight from your browser.

There's also Nano Banana for turning web content into visuals and Auto Browse for automating tasks like booking parking (with your OK first).

You'll need Android 12 or later, at least 4GB of RAM, and US English settings.

The rollout starts in late June for select US users; Auto Browse is only for AI Pro or Ultra subscribers at launch.

Google says security matches those of desktop Chrome.