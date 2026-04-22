Google announces Gemini AI auto browse for Chrome enterprise users
Google just announced that Chrome will soon have built-in AI features for enterprise users.
The new "auto browse" tool uses Gemini AI to scan your open tabs and help with things like filling out forms, booking travel, or scheduling meetings.
You'll still get the final say. AI suggestions need your review before anything is confirmed.
US workspace rollout and IT security
The goal here is to save time on repetitive stuff so you can focus on bigger projects.
"Auto browse" starts rolling out to US Workspace users first.
On top of that, Google's adding new security tools: IT teams will get better visibility into which apps and AI services are being used (even the unofficial ones), plus an expanded partnership with Okta and a Microsoft Information Protection integration to keep everything secure across devices.