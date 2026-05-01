Google announces Gemini intelligence for Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones
Google just announced Gemini Intelligence, a fresh set of artificial intelligence tools coming this summer to Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones.
The suite promises smarter task automation, a revamped Gboard voice input feature called "Rambler," and widgets you can customize.
Plus, the whole thing looks pretty slick with new animations that show when Gemini is listening or thinking.
Gemini on-screen automation rambler widgets rollout
Gemini can handle tasks using what's on your screen: think building a shopping cart from your grocery list or planning trips straight from a photo of a travel brochure.
Rambler makes voice typing smoother by letting you pause, fix mistakes, and even switch languages in a single message.
There are also handy widgets for things like weather updates or recipe ideas, and later this year, these features are rolling out to watches, cars, glasses, and laptops too.