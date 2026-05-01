Google announces Gemini intelligence for Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones

Gemini on-screen automation rambler widgets rollout

Gemini can handle tasks using what's on your screen: think building a shopping cart from your grocery list or planning trips straight from a photo of a travel brochure.

Rambler makes voice typing smoother by letting you pause, fix mistakes, and even switch languages in a single message.

There are also handy widgets for things like weather updates or recipe ideas, and later this year, these features are rolling out to watches, cars, glasses, and laptops too.