Google announces Googlebook laptop with Gemini AI and Magic Pointer

Major OEMs launching Googlebook this fall

You can now customize your dashboard using "Create your Widget," which pulls info from Gmail, Calendar, and Drive with Gemini's help.

Googlebooks also make it super easy to run Android apps straight from your phone (no downloads needed), and Quick Access means transferring files between devices is way simpler.

Big names like Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo are making these laptops (with a cool new "glowbar"), launching this fall.

More details on price and specs are coming soon!