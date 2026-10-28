Google announces MPC protecting cryptocurrencies from AI and quantum threats
Google is rolling out a new Google Multi-Party Compute (MPC) security system to help keep cryptocurrencies safe from cyberthreats involving AI and quantum computing.
Announced at a New York City event today, MPC works by splitting up private keys and storing the pieces in separate places, reducing the risk that a single compromised machine could expose assets.
The tech is in private preview now and will be commercially available in early 2027.
Google's MPC adds transaction policy checks
Crypto thefts are a big deal; 43.8% of stolen coins in 2024 came from compromised private keys.
Google's MPC also adds extra checks to make sure transactions follow company rules, and several design partners and major financial institutions are testing the technology.
Plus, it's built to handle future threats like quantum computing, so your digital assets can stay a step ahead of hackers.