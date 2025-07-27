Next Article
Google announces Pixel 10 series launch for August 20 event
Google just set August 20 as the big reveal date for its Pixel 10 series in New York City.
The launch is part of the Made by Google event and will also feature updates for Pixel watches and earbuds.
Expect a familiar look with that signature camera bar from the Pixel 9 Pro making a return.
Tensor G5 chip powers all models
The lineup includes four models: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold. They're coming in fresh colors like Limoncello and Moonstone.
Entry-level phones get a triple camera setup (wide, ultrawide, telephoto), while Pro versions stick with top-tier hardware from last year.
Under the hood, all models are powered by Google's new Tensor G5 chip built on speedy new tech for better performance and efficiency.
