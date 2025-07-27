Google announces Pixel 10 series launch for August 20 event

Tensor G5 chip powers all models

The lineup includes four models: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold. They're coming in fresh colors like Limoncello and Moonstone.

Entry-level phones get a triple camera setup (wide, ultrawide, telephoto), while Pro versions stick with top-tier hardware from last year.

Under the hood, all models are powered by Google's new Tensor G5 chip built on speedy new tech for better performance and efficiency.

```