Google announces Pixel 6 and 6 Pro update support ending
Technology
Google just announced that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are reaching their update finish line.
After Android 17 QPR1 drops in September, these phones will still receive the October security patch, but that will be their last update.
If you've got one, expect your final patches this August, September, and October, then that's it.
Pixel 6a supported until July 2027
Pixel 6a owners can breathe easy for now. Your phone will keep getting updates until July 2027.
Also, the new Android 17 QPR2 beta isn't coming to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, so only newer Pixels are in on that action.