Google announces price hike for Nest Aware subscriptions Technology Jul 17, 2025

Heads up if you use Google's Nest cameras—subscription prices are going up starting mid-August 2025.

The basic Nest Aware plan will jump from $8 to $10 a month (or $80 to $100 a year), and the Plus plan is rising from $15 to $20 monthly (or $150 to $200 annually).

This is the first price change since 2023, and it'll show up on bills dated August 15 or later.