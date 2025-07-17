Next Article
Google announces price hike for Nest Aware subscriptions
Heads up if you use Google's Nest cameras—subscription prices are going up starting mid-August 2025.
The basic Nest Aware plan will jump from $8 to $10 a month (or $80 to $100 a year), and the Plus plan is rising from $15 to $20 monthly (or $150 to $200 annually).
This is the first price change since 2023, and it'll show up on bills dated August 15 or later.
What's included in the 2 plans
Both plans let you connect as many devices as you want at home.
You'll get features like Familiar Faces alerts, emergency calling through the Google Home app, and video history—30 days for the base plan, 60 for Plus (with 10 days of continuous recording).
Even with the price hike, Google's rates stay competitive compared to rivals like Ring or Arlo.