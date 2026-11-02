Google announces Quick Share SDK for Android/iOS apps 1st-half-of-2027
Technology
Big news from Google: coming in the first half of 2027, you'll be able to use Quick Share right inside Android and iOS apps.
No more jumping through extra menus just to send files.
Thanks to a new Quick Share SDK, app developers can build super-fast, peer-to-peer sharing straight into their apps.
Quick Share uses end-to-end encryption
Quick Share uses end-to-end encryption for secure transfers and works over Wi-Fi Direct, even if you're offline.
You can send photos and videos without losing quality, and the interface lets you preview files before sending.
Plus, it'll work the same way on both Android and iOS, making sharing between friends way easier no matter what phone they use.