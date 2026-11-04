Google announces search with AI, blocked if schools disable tools
Google's Search engine is deeply integrated with artificial intelligence.
Announced on Nov. 3, this change is rolling out alongside new AI tools for schools, giving teachers more control over how students use these features.
But here's the catch: if schools block these AI tools, students might not be able to use Google Search at all.
Google defends integration, launches guided learning
Chris Phillips, Google's vice president for education, explained that Search and AI are now so connected, "you can't really separate them: Search and AI are deeply integrated."
Some education leaders aren't thrilled; New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani called it corporate overreach.
In response, Google introduced Guided Learning, a feature meant to help students think through problems instead of just giving them answers.