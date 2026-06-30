Google announces short video overviews for NotebookLM AI research assistant
Technology
Google just announced Short Video Overviews for NotebookLM, its AI-powered research assistant.
Now, you can turn your uploaded docs into quick, narrated videos with helpful animations, perfect for getting the gist without reading walls of text.
NotebookLM uses Nano Banana 2 Lite
Powered by Google's Nano Banana 2 Lite model, this feature lets you pick a topic or add your own prompt to shape the video. You can also choose between "Short," "Explainer," or "Cinematic" styles.
The rollout will begin over the coming weeks for English speakers aged 18 and older on the web, Android, and iOS, and is great for fast reviews of notes and presentations.