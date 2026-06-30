Google announces short video overviews for NotebookLM AI research assistant

NotebookLM uses Nano Banana 2 Lite

Powered by Google's Nano Banana 2 Lite model, this feature lets you pick a topic or add your own prompt to shape the video. You can also choose between "Short," "Explainer," or "Cinematic" styles.

The rollout will begin over the coming weeks for English speakers aged 18 and older on the web, Android, and iOS, and is great for fast reviews of notes and presentations.