Google announces universal cart with US rollout later this summer
Technology
Google announced Universal Cart, which will begin rolling out later this summer, making online shopping smoother by letting you add products from different sites into one cart while browsing.
It will roll out first in Google Search and the Gemini app in the US later this summer, with YouTube and Gmail integrations coming later.
Universal Cart tracks prices, suggests alternatives
Universal Cart keeps track of price drops, stock levels, and price history for your picks.
Before checkout, it uses Gemini AI to suggest alternatives and warn about compatibility issues (especially useful for tech gear).
You're free to mix items from multiple retailers—no more being stuck at one store.