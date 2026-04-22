Google announces Workspace Intelligence adding Gemini AI to Gmail, Docs
Technology
Google announced "Workspace Intelligence," an intelligence layer for Gmail, Docs, and more that personalizes your experience using smarter search and Gemini AI.
Now, you can use "Ask Gemini" in Chat to generate documents or search for files, and it can integrate with third-party tools like Asana, Jira, and Salesforce—all designed to make work feel a bit more intuitive.
Google reveals TPU 8t and 8i
Alongside software updates, Google also revealed its latest TPU 8t and 8i chips.
The TPU 8t is all about faster, more affordable AI model development with better scalability, while the 8i promises an 80% jump in performance-per-dollar thanks to Axion-powered CPUs.
Basically, it's a big step up for anyone building or running advanced AI tools.