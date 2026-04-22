Google announces Workspace Intelligence adding Gemini AI to Gmail, Docs Technology Apr 22, 2026

Google announced "Workspace Intelligence," an intelligence layer for Gmail, Docs, and more that personalizes your experience using smarter search and Gemini AI.

Now, you can use "Ask Gemini" in Chat to generate documents or search for files, and it can integrate with third-party tools like Asana, Jira, and Salesforce—all designed to make work feel a bit more intuitive.