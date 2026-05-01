Google appeals 2024 US court ruling finding illegal search monopoly
Technology
Google is appealing a 2024 US court decision that found it guilty of running an illegal search monopoly.
The company says its success comes from "hard work, bold innovation, and shrewd business decisions," not unfair tactics.
Google targets 2025 data sharing rules
The appeal also targets rules from 2025 that force Google to share search data with rivals like OpenAI; something Google claims isn't relevant to the case.
It's pushing back on accusations about default placements on devices and exclusive contracts.
If things don't go its way, Google may take the fight all the way to the Supreme Court.