Why Google, Apple are lobbying for changes to child-safety laws
What's the story
Google and Apple are lobbying state lawmakers to pass kids' online safety laws that would protect them from lawsuits, Politico reported. The move comes as Big Tech faces a wave of lawsuits from individuals claiming their platforms have harmed them or their children. At the same time, states are enacting age-verification laws, which could lead to more legal challenges against tech companies.
Legislative push
Tech giants are competing with Meta in legislative battle
The lobbying efforts by Google and Apple come as they face hundreds of lawsuits from individuals who claim their platforms have harmed them or their children.
The tech giants are also competing with Meta in this legislative battle.
Meta has been lobbying for legislation that would require app stores, not platforms, to verify users' ages and prevent minors from accessing age-inappropriate content online.
Legal liability
App Store Accountability Act is the main focus
The main focus of the lobbying efforts is the App Store Accountability Act (ASAA).
The proposed legislation would require app stores to verify users' ages and obtain parental consent before allowing minors to download apps or make purchases.
It would also impose significant legal liability on app stores.
Versions of this bill were introduced in Georgia, Arizona, and Kansas earlier this year.
Legislative alternatives
Alternatives largely rely on users self-attesting their age
In response to the ASAA, lobbyists for Google and Apple proposed alternative bill text that would prevent lawsuits and leave enforcement to state attorneys general.
The tech giants' alternatives largely rely on users self-attesting their age, a method child safety advocates say can be circumvented by minors misrepresenting their birth dates.
Privacy concerns
Privacy advocates criticize ASAA for potentially compromising minors' information
The ASAA mandates app stores to use commercially available methods to verify users' ages.
This requirement has drawn criticism from some privacy-minded lawmakers and organizations who argue it could compromise minors' information online.
Despite this, versions of the ASAA have been passed in Utah, Louisiana, and Alabama but are facing lawsuits from tech industry groups claiming these laws infringe on minors' First Amendment rights by putting apps that enable free expression behind a wall of parental approval.
Settlement impact
Meta's $1.8 billion settlement over child safety claims
In August, Meta agreed to a $1.8 billion settlement with states and territories over claims that Facebook and Instagram harmed children.
The California judge approved the settlement, which is the largest payment by the company over child safety litigation so far.
This case highlights the growing legal scrutiny on tech companies and their responsibility toward user safety, especially minors.