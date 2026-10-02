Google auto-enables device bound session credentials in Chrome on Windows
Google has rolled out a new security feature called Device Bound Session Credentials (DBSC) for Chrome on Windows.
Starting June 1, 2026, it's automatically on for all Google Workspace and personal Google accounts. No setup is needed.
DBSC ties your browser sessions to your device's hardware, so even if someone grabs your cookies, they can't use them anywhere else.
DBSC blocks cookie reuse off device
Cookie hijacking is when hackers steal your browser cookies to sneak into your accounts.
With DBSC, those stolen cookies are useless off your device.
If you're using Chrome version 146 or newer on Windows and signed in with a Google Workspace or personal Google account, DBSC is automatically enabled: just make sure you keep Chrome updated through the "Help" menu, and you're good to go.